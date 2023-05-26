Amazon Prime Video Trolls Netflix's Password Crackdown: Remember When Love Meant Sharing?

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Prime Video boldly roasted Netflix Inc. NFLX with a hilarious meme and a clever throwback, challenging the sanctity of shared passwords.

What Happened: Prime Video has unleashed a formidable response to Netflix’s recent crackdown on password sharing with a witty meme and a nostalgic reminder of the streaming giant’s own past stance on the matter.

On Thursday, Amazon’s Prime Video UK handle took a jab at Netflix’s recent password-sharing crackdown by sharing a screenshot of its “Who’s Watching” page featuring humorously named profiles: “Everyone, Who, Has, Our, Password, [Heart Emoji] “

Amazon’s streaming platform didn’t stop here and even quoted Netflix’s 2017 tweet, ” Love is sharing a password.”

When a user praised Prime Video’s post, the streaming platform replied with a clever yet intriguing tweet.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has been at the center of a playful banter amongst streaming giants.

Last month, Netflix got roasted by rival streaming services like Walt Disney Co.’s DIS subscription TV service Hulu, Comcast Corporation’s CMCSA streaming video-on-demand service Peacock, Bravo TV and Blockbuster, over its reunion fiasco.

Why It’s Important: For the unversed, on Tuesday, Netflix initiated a crackdown by sending targeted emails to U.S. subscribers believed to be involved in the practice of sharing passwords. To these users, Netflix offered two options: pay an additional $7.99 per month for each additional user added or take a separate membership plan.

Netflix’s password crackdown approach came after the revelation that more than 100 million households globally engage in account sharing.

