Just as Netflix Inc. NFLX was about to live-stream a reunion episode of the dating reality show “Love is Blind,” users experienced a massive outage — and what followed was the reaction of other streaming services, unfolding a drama far juicier than anything else.

What Happened: Late Sunday evening, over 12,000 users reported experiencing problems with video streaming and Netflix’s website and app.

The company initially promised that the live reunion episode would be the “first time ever” users would be able to participate in deciding which question would be asked.

However, things went differently than planned.

As the hashtag #LoveIsBlingLIVE started trending as the top global topic on Twitter, the popular streaming giant scrapped the live-streaming stint altogether and responded by saying, “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible.”

Nevertheless, the damage was already done.

While Twitter was having a field day at Netflix’s expense, rival streaming services like Walt Disney Co.’s DIS subscription TV service Hulu, Comcast Corporation’s CMCSA streaming video-on-demand service Peacock, Bravo TV and Blockbuster decided to take a potshot at Netflix’s reunion fiasco.

Blockbuster took it one step further.

When a user shared a news report about Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, talking about the time when they decided to sell the platform to the movie rental chain that went bankrupt in 2010, saying, “They laughed us out of the room,” Blockbuster replied by saying, “we’re laughing again.”

At this point, it is unclear when Netflix would upload the reunion episode for viewers.

