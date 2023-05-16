Peacock, Comcast Corporation’s CMCSA streaming video-on-demand service, has secured the exclusive rights to stream one National Football League playoff game next season.

What Happened: NBC Universal’s Peacock has secured national broadcast rights for one wild card playoff game next season, making it the “first-ever exclusive live-streamed NFL Playoff game” to be shown on a streaming service, featuring two teams in a primetime matchup on Jan. 13, 2024.

“The Peacock exclusive Wild Card game and regular season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the two competing team cities, and available on mobile devices with NFL+. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets,” the company stated in a press release.

Although NFL playoff games have been streamed in the past, the latest agreement signifies the first instance where a postseason NFL game will primarily be accessible to consumers through a streaming platform instead of being broadcast on a national network or cable.

The two parties did not disclose specific details of the agreement. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that the deal is valued at approximately $110 million, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

Why It’s Important: The NFL’s new deal with Peacock highlights the growing importance of live sports for streaming platforms and leagues alike.

Hans Schroder, executive vice president and COO of NFL media, stated that the move is part of an effort to attract younger viewers and fans who have cut the cord from traditional play-TV services.

He further acknowledged that the shift to streaming might cause some transitional issues for fans who are used to watching the game on TV.

According to the report citing sources, Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Prime Video was also in the running to carry the playoff game alongside Peacock, as it already broadcasts “Thursday Night Football” on the platform.

