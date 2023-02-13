Media and cable giant Comcast Corporation‘s CMCSA Xfinity subscribers will soon lose free access to Peacock Premium services.

What Happened: Comcast has started notifying subscribers that beginning Apr. 3, Peacock Premium will no longer be included as part of Xfinity service for new subscribers. Existing customers also won’t be able to access the streaming platform from Jun. 26, reported Variety.

Customers can continue to purchase the premium subscription as an add-on at a discounted price. In June, existing subscribers will have to resubscribe via their X1 or Flex set-top box or peacocktv.com.

Since the streaming service launched in April 2020, the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium has been offered to Xfinity TV and broadband customers free of cost. The development will definitely have an impact on customers’ packets.

Why It’s Important: Peacock stopped offering free ad-supported standalone service to new subscribers last month. The platform believes that its paid tier is the best way for customers to experience the subscription service.

The decision was likely influenced by the fact that despite witnessing an increase in the number of subscribers, Peacock has yet to turn a profit for Comcast, the report noted.

