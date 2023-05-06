Benzinga Buzz: Hollywood Flourishes Sans Writers, AI's Red Carpet Moment, Elon Musk — Bond Villain?

Each week, Benzinga Buzz compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.
- Dude, Where's My ChatGPT? Right here, says Ashton Kutcher. And, according to the "That '70s Show" star, if you're ignoring artificial intelligence, "you're probably going to be out of business." Well, I asked ChatGPT to rank the best Ashton Kutcher movies, and the 2003 classic "Just Married" didn't even make the top five, so... how smart is this AI technology really?
- Strike? What Strike? Entertainment stocks to watch: Netflix Inc. NFLX, Walt Disney Co. DIS, Warner Bros. Discovery WBD and Paramount Global PARA — each one closed in the green on Friday. Afterward, Hollywood brass convened for happy hour and collectively thought, "There's a lot more room at this bar with no writers!"
- Dear, AI. We asked ChatGPT if it had any advice for the writers striking in Hollywood. Click here to find out what the robot said. Pssst! Writers, ChatGPT low-key wants to steal your job on that show with the attractive people and the plot twist we all saw coming.
- Click below for Matt Wolfe's tutorial on how to make a movie using only AI technology:
- Too Zucking Expensive. According to a Benzinga survey, most people are not interested in owning a virtual reality (VR) headset. And yet, Cambridge Analytica's BFF Mark Zuckerberg thinks $999 is a fair price for a Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) VR contraption. Tim Cook is asking $3,000 for an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) VR thingamajig. What's billionaire Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, charging? A whopping $16! I still think that's too much.
- Marsraker. Speaking of disingenuous billionaires, Elon Musk spent one million dollars on a classic car that Roger Moore drove in a 007 movie. Hat tip to Dallas Observer for pointing out the eerie similarities between Musk and Bond villain Hugo Drax, a billionaire industrialist who is keen on space travel and repopulating the human race.
