by Anthony Noto, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2023 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • How did Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount finish out the week with no writers?
  • Also in this week's column: VR is overpriced, and I take issue with ChatGPT's top-five Ashton Kutcher movies.
Benzinga Buzz: Hollywood Flourishes Sans Writers, AI's Red Carpet Moment, Elon Musk — Bond Villain?

Each week, Benzinga Buzz compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.

  • Dude, Where's My ChatGPT? Right here, says Ashton Kutcher. And, according to the "That '70s Show" star, if you're ignoring artificial intelligence, "you're probably going to be out of business." Well, I asked ChatGPT to rank the best Ashton Kutcher movies, and the 2003 classic "Just Married" didn't even make the top five, so... how smart is this AI technology really?
  • Strike? What Strike? Entertainment stocks to watch: Netflix Inc. NFLX, Walt Disney Co. DISWarner Bros. Discovery WBD and Paramount Global PARA — each one closed in the green on Friday. Afterward, Hollywood brass convened for happy hour and collectively thought, "There's a lot more room at this bar with no writers!"
  • Dear, AI. We asked ChatGPT if it had any advice for the writers striking in Hollywood. Click here to find out what the robot said. Pssst! Writers, ChatGPT low-key wants to steal your job on that show with the attractive people and the plot twist we all saw coming.
  • Click below for Matt Wolfe's tutorial on how to make a movie using only AI technology:

