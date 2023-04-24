Grimes Rhymes? Musk's Ex Wants YOU To Share Her Profits In AI-Music Project

The rise of artificial intelligence continues to be a trend in 2023 with many companies and businesses looking for opportunities.

AI could also be used to mimic the voices and appearance of celebrities, which may be one of the negatives that come with the growth. Celebrities have an opportunity to hate it or embrace it.

What Happened: A song that featured Drake and The Weeknd quickly went viral as fans of two of the top musicians worldwide collaborated together once again. The song titled “Heart On My Sleeve” was one of the top listened-to songs in recent weeks, until it was pulled from streaming sites.

While the song sounded like it could be the real thing and featured the voices of Drake and The Weeknd, the truth was the song was created by Tiktoker Ghostwriter977 using artificial intelligence to replicate the voices of the famous musicians.

Streaming services like Apple Inc’s AAPL Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify Technology SA SPOT quickly pulled the song when they realized the use of AI.

Before the track was taken down, the song had over 600,000 streams on Spotify.

While this song was taken down, one musician wants to see more creators utilize artificial intelligence to create tracks and is offering up their voice to help.

“I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI-generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist I collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings,” Grimes tweeted.

Grimes, a Canadian musician, songwriter and producer, is known for music across a wide range of genres. The singer, born Claire Elise Boucher, is also known as being the ex of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the mother of two of his children.

“I think it’s cool to be fused with a machine and I like the idea of open-sourcing all art and killing copyright.”

One user asked if they should credit Grimes in the title of the song as a featured artist.

“Sure – anything anyone wants. I’m just curious what even happens and interested in being a Guinea pig.”

Grimes went on to state that some songs would be taken down if they had really “toxic lyrics” using her voice. The singer said she would prefer to have political stuff avoided in the songs too.

“Can be for anything that isn’t Republican/democrat or hate speech/nazi.”

Grimes also shared she is in the process of creating a program that could help simulate her voice and also would consider uploading samples for people to use.

Why It’s Important: The rise of artificial intelligence and chatbots such as ChatGPT could play an important lesson in trademarks, copyrights and intellectual property.

By encouraging others to use her voice and singing, Grimes is collaborating with users instead of fighting against them and taking songs down after they potentially go viral, choosing to embrace the technology.

A current indie recording artist, Grimes was previously signed to the major label Columbia, a unit of Sony Music.

Grimes is known for embracing new technology themes such as cryptocurrency, blockchain, metaverse, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

The singer recently got some advice from her ex about using Twitter to help monetize herself and grow her following.

After sharing details on how little money musicians make in the music space at major festivals, Musk offered advice on a step Grimes could take.

“Try enabling subscriptions and posting unreleased songs & music videos for fans,” Musk tweeted, highlighting the subscription option for Twitter users to monetize themselves.

Grimes did not reply to the advice from Musk and was quick to shut down a reply Thursday suggesting she copied Musk’s style with the AI song announcement.

“Well done, you’ve learned from Elon! Twitter announcement first, then let’s figure out the details after,” the user said.

“In my defense this has always been a Grimes feature too,” Grimes responded.

The user said that perhaps “Elon learned it from Grimes!”

