Your Own 'Personal DJ' - Spotify Wields AI Tech To Curate User Music Experience

Audio streaming platform Spotify SPOT unveiled a new feature that promises to revolutionize the way users listen to music.

The feature, dubbed Personal DJ, is powered by generative and voice AI and offers a personalized music experience for users.

It also uses advanced AI technology to generate unique playlists for each user, based on their listening history, liked songs, and playlists.

The AI takes into account the time of day, the day of the week, and the user's location to create playlists that are appropriate for the situation. Users can also interact with their 'Personal DJ' through voice commands, allowing them to request specific songs, genres, or moods.

Personal DJ also adapts to users' listening habits in real-time. If a user skips a track, the AI will adjust the playlist accordingly. This allows for a more personalized experience that can adapt to users' changing moods and preferences.

The Personal DJ feature is the latest addition to Spotify's growing suite of AI-powered offerings. The company has long used AI to curate personalized playlists for users, but the addition of voice AI takes the experience to the next level.

According to Spotify, the 'Personal DJ' is not a replacement for human-curated playlists.

The platform still has a team of human editors who curate playlists for different moods, genres, and occasions. However, Personal DJ offers a more personalized touch that can adapt to users' changing tastes and preferences.

It's worth noting that the feature will be available in beta, and that along with the curated music users can listen to commentary in a "stunningly realistic voice."

Furthermore, the voice model for the DJ was developed in partnership with Spotify's Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier "X" Jernigan. X had formerly served as a host on Spotify's original personalized morning show, "The Get Up."

