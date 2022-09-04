When you’re the son of the founder of one of the most successful space companies of all time, you might get frustrated that your toy rockets aren’t more powerful. That’s exactly the feeling one of Elon Musk’s children has.

What Happened: The two-year-old son of Elon Musk and singer Grimes has become frustrated with his toy rockets after realizing they don’t reach orbit. The realization was shared on Twitter by Grimes recently.

“F***in rocket is too f***in heavy,” X AE A-12 said, according to a tweet from Grimes.

Grimes said the comment came after her son’s toy rocket “failed to reach orbit.”

One user on Twitter told Grimes to buy a “better” toy rocket for her son.

“He has destroyed them all because he doesn’t realize they aren’t real and so he rips off the boosters and whatnot trying to emulate the real rocket, then accuses me of trickery for giving him fake rockets and becomes inconsolable,” Grimes said.

Another Twitter user hinted that Elon Musk’s son might want to own a toy reusable rocket.

The singer added that X AE A-12 says "rocket landing" around 200 times daily, which she referred to as “heartwarming.”

Grimes is the mother of two of the ten children that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has fathered. Grimes and Musk were together for three years before splitting in 2021. The pair also have a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael, born via surrogate in December 2021.

Musk recently fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Related Link: 51 Facts And Figures About Tesla And SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Why It’s Important: SpaceX, which was founded by Musk in 2002, has made history several times for its use of reusable rockets in its space activities. In 2015, the company landed a reusable rocket after orbit. The company also saw a reusable rocket used again in 2017 for the first time.

SpaceX has changed history for the space industry, with the lowering of costs to send rockets to space and in the process lowering costs for space programs like NASA and companies sending payloads to space.

SpaceX was valued at $127 billion in May 2022, making it one of the most valuable private companies. An ownership stake in the company is part of Musk's $241 billion fortune, which makes him the richest person in the world.

While Musk has a mission to change the space industry and eventually put people on Mars, it appears his son could be just as obsessed with space and rockets as Musk himself was at a young age.

Photo: Courtesy of Dion Hinchcliffe and Thomas Hawk on flickr