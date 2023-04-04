Alphabet Inc‘s YouTube GOOG GOOGL is doubling down on its Coachella live stream this year — so don’t let expensive ticket prices stop you from having the ultimate music festival experience.

What Happened: For the first time, YouTube will live-stream Coachella from all six stages of the California music festival. The popular online video-sharing and social media platform will expand its coverage of the iconic desert fest to “double the amount from last year.”

Coachella’s admission fees are widely known to be expensive. The current prices listed on the festival’s website show that weekend passes for general admission start at a minimum of $549, while the VIP festival pass costs $1,069 without additional fees.

How To Watch: Users can tune into Coachella’s YouTube channel and pick their preferred stage to watch the live performances.

Those who can’t tune in live, or don’t want to miss any performances, can watch the sets on repeat after the night’s final performance until the live show picks up back at 4 PM PT the following day.

Coachella’s first weekend is scheduled for April 14 to 16, while the second is scheduled for April 21 to 23.

Why It’s Important: YouTube’s coverage expansion coincides with the growing trend of tech giants such as Amazon Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL investing heavily in acquiring rights to broadcast live entertainment events, reported Bloomberg.

Last year, Hulu, owned by Walt Disney Co. DIS, collaborated with Live Nation to stream rival festivals.

