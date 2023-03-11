Lights, Camera, Apple: Here's How To Stream Sunday's Oscars On Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Or Apple TV

Attention, users of Apple Inc. AAPL devices — you can stream the Oscars this year on your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV+!

What (Will) Happen: The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held this Sunday, March 12. The red carpet and pre-show coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., ET, followed by the official ceremony at 8 p.m., ET. While the event will be broadcast live on ABC, you can also watch it on the network's website or via its free iOS app, but you'll need iOS and iPadOS 11.0 or later or tvOS 12.0 to do so, according to AppleInsider. To stream the ceremony online or on the app, you must first authenticate with your TV provider.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony will feature nominees Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Brendan Fraser, among others. Two pictures on Apple TV+ also received nominations. Charlie Mackesy’s “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” earned a “Best Animated Short Film” nomination, while Bryan Tyree Henry has been nominated for “Best Supporting Actor” for the drama “Causeway.”

Last year, at the 94th Academy Awards, Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to take home the biggest film award when the comedy-drama "CODA" bagged "Best Picture."

Among other things, last year's event was also memorable for an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped actor and comedian Chris Rock on stage over a joke Rock had made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now, days before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, the slap is back in the spotlight, thanks to Rock's stand-up special that began streaming on Netflix Inc. NFLX earlier this month.

Photo: Shutterstock