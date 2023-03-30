Jurassic Park Movies Dominate Box Office, Now Warner Bros. To Unleash Its Own Dinosaur Magic

Since the early 1990s, one of the best performing film franchises has been “Jurassic Park,” which has launched six movies with huge success. While Comcast Corporation CMCSA has benefitted from the world’s love of dinosaurs, no other media company has been able to match the success with pre-historic creatures.

What Happened: Media company Warner Bros. Discovery WBD has had a string of recent hits with movies like “Joker” and “The Batman” and the series “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us” on streaming platform HBO Max.

While the media company has plans to boost the DC Comics franchise through film and series, Warner Bros. Discovery could be betting on another favorite movie character: dinosaurs.

A new dinosaur movie starring Anne Hathaway is in the works by Warner Bros and Bad Robot and will be different from the existing Jurassic Park storylines.

According to Screen Rant, the new dinosaur movie will be set in the 1980s, which could be the biggest change from the Jurassic Park franchise.

The plot of Jurassic Park centered on bringing dinosaurs back to live with DNA. By setting the movie in the 1980s, it means that the new movie would have to use a similar plot or explore other options like dinosaurs and humans co-existing with the possibility they never went extinct.

David Robert Mitchell, known for the psychological horror "It Follows," is set to direct the untitled dinosaur movie.

The Screen Rant piece mentions a lack of character development in the past Jurassic World movies, which could be a strength of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie with the Academy Award-winning Hathaway.

Related Link: Would You Eat Woolly Mammoth Meat? You Might Have The Chance Soon

Why It’s Important: The Jurassic Park movie franchise has seen two trilogies that had massive success at the box office.

The recent Jurassic World trilogy saw movies released in 2015, 2018 and 2022, with the following box office performances:

“Jurassic World”: $652.3 million domestic, $1.67 billion worldwide

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”: $417.7 million domestic, $1.31 billion worldwide

“Jurassic World: Dominion”: $376.9 million domestic, $1.00 billion worldwide

The last movie in the franchise was one of the highest grossing movies of 2022, but also brought low scores among critics and the audience.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Jurassic World: Dominion” had a 29% rating, which is the lowest in the series. On IMDb, the last three movies released came with ratings of 6.9, 6.1 and 5.6 respectively.

Together, the six Jurassic Park movies have grossed over $6 billion worldwide.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow has indicated that there could be additional movies coming after the latest trilogy ended, but nothing has been announced.

Sony Group Corp SONY recently released “65” in theaters, a movie that featured characters going back in time to a period when there were dinosaurs. The movie saw a huge marketing push but ultimately came up short at the box office with a gross of $28.5 million domestically and $49.7 million worldwide.

While there is no guarantee another dinosaur movie will be a hit like the Jurassic Park films, Warner Bros could be putting together the right pieces with Hathaway, Mitchell and a plot that could differentiate itself to bring fans to theaters.

Read Next: Trump's Reality Collides With New Joker Movie