It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's DC Comics New Movies, TV Shows Announced

Leading entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is putting a heavy emphasis on the rebranding of DC Studios and the new DC Universe as part of its content revamp.

New details emerged this week regarding which projects and superheroes will be launched first.

What Happened: DC Studios was hoping to replicate the movie magic seen by other entertainment companies with James Gunn and Peter Safran leading the charge.

Gunn and Safran said the first portion of the DC Universe (DCU) is called “Gods and Monsters.”

The duo called the DCU a multiverse but said the titles also exist in one singular universe.

The new plan presented to the media this week is the largest scripted plan for DC since 2014, according to Variety.

Here's a look at the new movie announcements:

Superman: Legacy: This movie will kick off the DCU and provide an origin story for Superman, slated for a release date of July 11, 2025.

The Authority: An ensemble movie about superhumans based on a 1992 comic.

The Brave and the Bold: This will introduce “the Bat family” with a focus on a Robin that is an “assassin” and “murderer.” Plays on father-son story of this version of Robin, who is Bruce Wayne’s biological son.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow: Is based on a comic line from 2021 and 2022; Supergirl is the cousin of Superman.

Swamp Thing: An exploration of the “dark origins” of the Swamp Thing character.

Here's a look at the DCU TV announcements:

Creature Commandos: An animated series written by Gunn and in production that will air on HBO Max. The characters were launched in 1980.

Waller: With season 2 of “Peacemaker” put on hold, “Waller” will follow the character of Amanda Waller played by Viola Davis on the series and in “Suicide Squad.”

Lanterns: Mentioned in the vein of “True Detective,” the series will focus on members of the Green Lantern including Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Variety noted Gunn and Safran seemed most excited about this series.

Paradise Lost: Called a “Game of Thrones-ish story” by Safran, “Paradise Lost” is set on the island of Themyscira prior to Diana (Wonder Woman) being born. The series will explore how the island ended up being all women.

Booster Gold: Fan favorite DC character Mike Carter is the focus of the show set in the 25th century. Carter uses a time machine to go back and “pretend to be a superhero.”

Why It’s Important: Warner Bros. Discovery has the momentum to start 2023 with the success of the new hit show “The Last of Us” on HBO and HBO Max.

The restructuring of DC Universe and having Gunn and Safran lead the charge is a bet that the company and shareholders are hoping will pay off.

The new Superman origin story being recast is among the most anticipated projects.

“Superman is for everyone. That’s a four quadrant film that should speak to everyone in the world,” Gunn said.

“Creature Commandos” and “Waller” are both expected to be released before “Superman: Legacy.”

Outside the DCU, Warner Bros. Discovery also has sequels to “The Batman” and “Joker” set for release in October 2025 and October 2024, respectively.

Warner Bros. Discovery had two of the top 11 grossing movies domestically in 2022 with “The Batman” and “Black Adam” ranking seventh and 11th, respectively. Both movies come from the DC Comics brand.

