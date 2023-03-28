Apple Inc.’s AAPL long-awaited Apple Music Classical app is now available for download.

What Happened: Apple Music Classical app is now available to download from App Store. Users who pre-ordered the same will find the app automatically installed.

The app is listed as only available for the iPhone with iOS 15.4 or later and any Apple Music subscription barring Apple Music Voice Plan. Additionally, Users won’t be able to download music to listen to offline.

According to the tech giant, the app catalog contains more than five million tracks that users can listen to at up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless.

Apple also published a support document explaining why it released a standalone app for classical music.

“Classical music is different. It has longer and more detailed titles, multiple artists for each work, and hundreds of recordings of well-known pieces. The Apple Music Classical app is designed to support the complex data structure of classical music.”

The company further explained that classical music poses a challenge for streaming platforms because it involves multiple musicians performing works recorded numerous times, such as formal Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 or the popular byname Moonlight Sonata.

The Apple Music Classical app is specifically designed for the genre, making classical music easily searchable, browsable and accessible to beginners and experts alike.

Why It’s Important: Apple Music Classical app was initially announced in 2021 when the tech giant bought Primephonic, an existing classical musical subscription service.

