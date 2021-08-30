Apple Acquires Classical Streaming Service Primephonic For Undisclosed Terms
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Apple Music subscribers will get access to Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content, including better browsing and search capabilities, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.
- Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will go offline beginning September 7. Apple Music plans to launch a classical music app next year, combining Primephonic’s classical user interface.
- The current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free.
- Apple held $61.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 26.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 3.03% at $153.11 on the last check Monday.
