Apple Acquires Classical Streaming Service Primephonic For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 3:59pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLacquired classical music streaming service Primephonic. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Apple Music subscribers will get access to Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content, including better browsing and search capabilities, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.
  • Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will go offline beginning September 7. Apple Music plans to launch a classical music app next year, combining Primephonic’s classical user interface.
  • The current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free.
  • Apple held $61.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 26.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 3.03% at $153.11 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Jason Goh from Pixabay

