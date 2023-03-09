Apple Inc.’s AAPL highly-awaited Music Classical app is now available for pre-order on the App Store prior to its official launch later on March 28.

What Happened: Apple Music Classical app is now available for pre-order on the App Store iPhone users. The app can be downloaded for free and, after pre-ordering, will automatically be installed upon its official release later this month.

It is worth noting that the app is currently listed as only available for the iPhone requiring iOS 15.4 or later and any Apple Music subscription barring Apple Music Voice Plan. There has yet to be a mention of the iPad version.

It will consist of “over 5 million tracks” — from “new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums.”

Users can enjoy up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless quality and hear their favorite classical in spatial audio.

Apple’s dedicated classical app will be available globally wherever Apple Music is offered, excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Why It’s Important: Originally, Apple Music Classical app was announced in 2021 when the tech giant bought Primephonic, an existing classical musical subscription service, reported AppleInsider.

