Apple Inc. AAPL has released iOS 16.4, featuring several new updates — here's everything you need to know before updating your iPhone.

What Happened: The iOS 16.4 update is now available for download on iPhones, following a beta period that began on Feb. 16. This includes a new emoji, updates to Shortcuts, Focus Filters, User Interface tweaks and Mastodon rich link support in iMessage, according to AppleInsider.

Under Shortcuts actions, Apple users can now control device settings like Silence, Unknown Callers, Set Stage Manger, Set True Tone, Shut Down, Lock Screen, Set Always On Display, Set AirDrop Receiving, Intercom and Set Night Shift, among others.

Additionally, iOS users can now receive push notifications from web apps added to their Home Screen via Safari.

The Homekit architecture upgrade, which had a problematic launch with iOS 16.2, has also returned with promises to enhance device responsiveness throughout the smart home network, the report noted.

Apple has also introduced a new feature in iMessage that allows users to view Mastodon link previews akin to how Twitter or YouTube links are displayed.

Other updates include improvements to the Podcast app, the revival of the Apple Books page curl animation, the inclusion of 31 new emoji and the availability of the 5G Standalone network for users with compatible cellular plans.

Why It's Important: Worldwide Apple enthusiasts and developers alike eagerly await the annual World Wide Developers Conference, or WWDC, which traditionally takes place during the first week of June.

The tech giant is likely to release iOS 17 during the same time.

