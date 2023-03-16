Google Play Games Goes Global: The Program Will Expand To Japan And Europe

Google Play Games, the multi-platform gaming experience built and operated by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGGOOGL Google, features seamless gameplay across PCs, Chromebooks and mobile devices. It is now expanding to more regions, such as Japan and some European countries.

The news was announced by Google's Director of Product Management Arjun Dayal at the "Google For Games Developer Summit" and posted in Android Developers Blog.

The program will be adding several new games, including Sea Ltd.'s SE Garena Free Fire, Gametion's Ludo King and Nexon Co. Ltd.'s NEXOF MapleStory M.

Moreover, the company will roll out "next generation player IDs," a feature that allows users' Player ID to remain consistent across devices for any given game, regardless of the device they are playing on.

Google added more new features especially aimed at developers, such as the "developer emulator," a tool specially designed for the debug and build process.

"It allows you to deploy games directly such as sideloading APKs via adb command or using Android Studio to adjust some graphics and hardware settings to validate different player configurations," the post explained.

Likewise, the new "release checklist" aims to help developers "verify that they've completed all the necessary steps before submitting a build to ensure a quick approval process."

This checklist covers key requirements including using high-resolution textures and assets, supporting Windows aspect ratios and implementing mouse and keyboard input.

