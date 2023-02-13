Former President Donald Trump panned Rihanna’s performance during the half-time show at Super Bowl LVII.

What Happened: Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the singer. He said, “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”

“This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

The Super Bowl aired on Sunday, with the pop star becoming the first billionaire to play a halftime show in over 18 years.

Rihanna didn’t perform a new song at the Super Bowl, but she appeared to be visibly pregnant with her second child, reported CNN — the network said the singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments on the singer appear to point to her spraypainting a car with “F**k Trump” in 2020, reported The Hill.

Rihanna and Trump have clashed before on the subject of the former president’s proposed “Muslim ban” in 2017 and her taking legal action in 2018 from preventing Trump from playing her music at his events, according to the report.

