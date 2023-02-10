Rihanna Will Be The First Billionaire To Play A Super Bowl Halftime Show In Over 18 Years

On Sunday (Feb. 12), superstar pop singer Rihanna will make her highly anticipated stage comeback as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVII.

The singer's show will light up State Farm Stadium, just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, in between the championship game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related: 5 Billionaires In The Top 25 You Didn’t Know About

Rihanna's comeback is enthusiastically looked forward to by raving fans — and by everyone else, too. The artist has not sung live in more than five years, ever since she collaborated with DJ Khaled at the 2018 Grammy awards.

Her stage comeback is paired with a recent return to recorded music. Last year, Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," her first solo recording in over eight years, since the release of the 2016 album “Anti."

Yet no one can call the singer lazy for not putting out new music in all these years. Rihanna has been more than busy between getting married, becoming a mom for the first time and starring in Ocean's Eight (the 2018 spin-off the Ocean’s trilogy).

But the accomplishment that really impacted Rihanna's wallet was co-founding Fenty, a luxury fashion house launched in collaboration with LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA LVMUY, the European multinational holding company which owns Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo, Sephora, TAG Heuer and Bulgari, among over 70 other luxury brands.

LVMH became one of the most valuable companies in Europe with a market cap of $434 billion.

Read Also: These 3 Tech Billionaires Have Lost Nearly Half A Trillion Dollars This Year

Rihanna's 50% stake in Fenty got her a seat in Forbes' billionaire list. In August 2021, the outlet estimated Rihanna's net worth at $1.7 billion, a majority of which came from her stake in Fenty.

That made her the wealthiest female musician in the world and the second wealthiest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

The Super Bowl has had its fair share of wealthy musicians play the halftime show. Madonna, who got the stage in 2012, has a net worth of $850 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Beyonce, who performed in 2013, has $500 million in assets according to the same site. Other recent performers such as Lady Gaga and Shakira surpass the $300 million mark.

Yet we have to go back to 2005, when Sir Paul McCartney played the Super Bowl stage, to find the last billionaire to have played a halftime show. With an estimated $1.2 billion, the former Beatle is among the few celebrities from the music business to make the billionaires list.

Read Also: Can’t Decide Between Rooting For Chiefs Or Eagles In Super Bowl LVII? Your Stock Portfolio Says ‘Pick This Team’