Pushing Rivalry Aside: Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Agree On How Good This Streaming Show Is

A rivalry between two of the richest people in the world has escalated over the years due to their respective space companies. Here’s one thing that Amazon.com, Inc. and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk can agree on.

What Happened: Over the years, a rivalry between their space companies and a battle for the title of the world’s richest person has seen Bezos and Musk at odds. The rivalry spilled over into the world of entertainment with Musk criticizing “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which airs on Amazon’s Prime Video.

One show that Bezos and Musk appear to agree on is “The Last of Us,” an adaptation of a video game from Sony Group Corp SONY.

The show airs on HBO and HBO Max, both units of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD and has drawn rave reviews from critics and consumers.

“Episode 3 of Last of Us is unbelievably good story telling. I am in awe of Nick Offerman performance. Incredible,” Bezos tweeted, praising actor Offerman who played the character of Bill in the episode.

Musk replied to Bezos stating that "The Last of Us" is “Great game, great show.”

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus also shared praise for the latest episode of the show.

“It was incredible!! Murray Bartlett too, just a fantastic performance,” Markus said.

Why It’s Important: The new HBO show was recently renewed for a second season and had been a ratings hit for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The third episode had 6.4 million live viewers according to Variety. This figure topped the first two episodes of the series, which showed the new series was growing its live viewership as the first season progresses.

Counting live and viewership later in the week, the first two episodes averaged 21.3 million viewers.

Having two of the most influential and richest people in the world agree on the hit show could help viewership reach new heights in the coming weeks.

WBD Price Action: Warner Bros. Discovery shares are up 3.06% to $1482 at market close Tuesday and are up 54% year-to-date in 2023.

