E3 2023 Takes Major Hit As Big 3 Pull Out: Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Not Attending Electronic Entertainment Expo This Year

E3, the largest video game conference and trade show in the world, is facing a setback for its upcoming 2023 edition: Microsoft MSFT's Xbox, Sony SONY and Nintendo NTDOY will apparently not attend the event.

E3, which stands for Electronic Entertainment Expo, is supposed to have an epic comeback this year after the pandemic, offering a live event for the first time since 2019.

Nevertheless, IGN anticipated that the big three will skip the big return: “It appears that when E3 2023 hits the Los Angeles Convention Center in June, it will be without three of its most important draws. IGN has heard from multiple knowledgeable sources that Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo won't be part of E3 2023 or have a presence on the Los Angeles Convention Center showfloor.”

This will be the first time in the exposition’s history (which was first held in 1995 in Los Angeles, California) that not one of the biggest companies in the gaming industry will attend.

This trend of leaving E3 aside has been going on for some time now: Nintendo stopped holding major press conferences at E3 a decade ago and was only present on the showroom floor in 2019. Meanwhile, Microsoft and Bethesda have switched to hosting their own events during E3, and Sony has been absent from E3 events for several years.

It's crucial to recognize that the current E3 is different from the E3 of the past. Last year, event specialists ReedPop assumed control of the show's planning and stated: “For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honors what’s always worked—while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond.”

