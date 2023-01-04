Why Is #RipTwitch Trending on Twitter? Everything You Need To Know

Twitch, the live-streaming video service that focuses mainly on video games such as Tencent TCEHY’s “Fortnite,” EA EA’s “Apex Legends,” and Activision-Blizzard ATVI’s “Call of Duty,” is currently in the public eye.

The platform, which is owned by Amazon AMZN, is trending on Elon Musk’s Twitter with the hashtag #RipTwitch.

Why? Because the live-streaming service which is one of the most popular of its kind with 15 million daily users has been experiencing malfunctions.

Users have been taking to the social network to complain about issues loading different parts of the site.

Yesterday, Twitch’s Support account on Twitter wrote: “We are investigating an issue preventing multiple areas of Twitch from loading.”

Later, the same account tweeted: “We have fixed the issues impacting multiple areas of Twitch and services should be back to normal. If you're experiencing an issue loading part of the site please refresh your browser tab to see if this resolves it. Thank you again for your patience.”

However, some of the users seem to continue experiencing technical issues.

Photo via Twitch