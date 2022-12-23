Bomb Cyclone: 200 Million People Experience Artic Chill Halting Holiday Travel

A powerful, and windy winter storm — dubbed a "bomb cyclone" due to the plummeting barometric pressure — is blasting its way across the U.S. and Canada. affecting over 200 million people ahead of the year's busiest travel days.
As of 9:17 a.m. CST Friday morning — 2,421 flights into, or out of the U.S. have been delayed, with 3,616 total cancellations for flights within, into, or out of the U.S, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
The hardest hit airport, as of Friday, is Seattle-Tacoma International, with 212 canceled, and 34 delayed flights.
Next, is New York’s LaGuardia airport with 190 canceled, and 32 delayed flights, followed by Chicago’s O'Hare International with 173 canceled, and 92 delayed flights.
"Widespread record low maximum temperature values are possible Friday from the Lower Mississippi Valley, northeastward into the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and stretching across large sections of the east from the Southeast, through the Southern to Central Appalachians and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday," the National Weather Service said in a Friday morning update.
Stocks To Watch: The winter storm could discourage last-minute in-person holiday shopping, negatively impacting retailers' critical holiday quarter sales. Department store stocks like Target Corporation TGT, and Macy’s Inc M may take a hit.
Residential generator stock Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC, and Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI can see a lift.
Ski resort operator Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN could also see a jump in profits from a cold, snowy winter.
In Photos
The wintery storm has brought out the shovels, and cell phones this year as many people took to social media, documenting the historic storm.
View from a trooper’s car! Near Zero visibility, dangerous driving conditions at Colorado-Wyoming border. Temp plunged 43 degrees in an hr as an Arctic blast hit Wyoming#WinterStorm #Storm #Elliott #snow #Blizzard #Cheyenne #Wyoming #wywx #BombCyclone #climate #weather #Viral pic.twitter.com/Hd2jWXRjqX— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) December 22, 2022
Conditions in Michigan City, IN getting rough with snow covered roads and strong winds. Live coverage of #WinterStorm #Elliott continues on @weatherchannel all evening. pic.twitter.com/BUZKCGMDuV— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) December 22, 2022
Timelapse of Winter Storm Elliott in Cincinnati, OH @ryanhallyall @Local12 pic.twitter.com/oW8ZrEsAJ9— Alex (@plainalexx) December 23, 2022
Moving horses amidst Winter Storm somewhere in US.#snowfall #WinterStorm #Elliott #blizzardwarning #MIwx #USA pic.twitter.com/GhRCSnGa9H— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 23, 2022
Meteorologist @mikeseidel is in the thick of it all so you don't have to be!— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 23, 2022
WATCH as the 40+ mph wind gusts and low visibility prove that Winter Storm #Elliott is packing a punch.
We're LIVE all day! pic.twitter.com/4tNUFuHbUi
Image via Jack Plant on Unsplash
