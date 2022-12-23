Don't Stop Believin': These Bandmates Are Fighting Over Support For Donald Trump

One of the most popular rock and roll songs of all time has found itself the subject of an internal fight for a band.

The source of the dispute is none other than former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: When people around the world hear the anthem "Don’t Stop Believin’" they think of sporting events, karaoke or just a great rock tune.

See Also: Biden Trolls Trump Over 'Major NFT Announcement'

Released in 1981 on the album “Escape” from Sony Group Corp SONY owned Columbia Records, the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” is among the biggest hits from the band.

The song shares writing credits between Neal Schon (guitars), Jonathan Cain (keyboards) and Steve Perry (vocals).

Cain created the song with his bandmates based off of the support of his father inspiring him and telling him: “Don’t stop believin’, Jon.”

For years, members of Journey agreed not to get involved in politics.

But after a clip of Cain playing the Journey hit at a Mar-a-Lago event with Trump supporters including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Schon has sent a cease-and-desist letter to his bandmate that would prohibit the playing of Journey music at Trump events.

“Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political,” the letter from Schon reads, as reported by the New York Post.

The letter states that Cain’s politics “should be his own personal business” and that Journey should not be used to promote that agenda.

“Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics.”

Related Link: Here's How Much Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Lost On Her Trump SPAC Investment

Why It’s Important: Trump, who is running for office again, tends to use songs at his political rallies without permission.

And the list of bands and artists who have sent him cease and desist letters is long, and includes artists such as Creedence Clearwater Revival lead singer John Fogerty, Linkin Park, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

It’s of course worth noting that Cain’s wife, Paula White, is the former White House spiritual adviser to Trump.

The Post article states that the relationship between Schon and Cain has been tense for many years. In 2017, Schon said that it was best for Journey to stay neutral when it came to politics. Months after the interview where Schon said this, Cain visited Trump’s White House with the band’s singer and bassist and not Schon.

It appears that politics and bands don't always mix.

When it comes to politics and music, it might not be any way you want it. The feud between Schon and Cain could increase and lead to them going their separate ways or needing to reconcile and come to each other with open arms.

Read Next: Elon Musk Welcomes Trump Back To Twitter, Will The Former President Accept?

Image via Shutterstock and Pixabay