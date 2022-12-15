Trump's 'Major Announcements' Trolled Mercilessly By Biden

President Joe Biden took a swipe at his predecessor Donald Trump on Thursday after the latter released a line of non fungible tokens or NFTs.
What Happened: Biden copied Musk’s characteristic capitalization and said he had some “MAJOR ANNOUCEMENTS” the last couple of weeks too.
I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022
Inflation’s easing
I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act
We brought Brittney Griner home
Gas prices are lower than a year ago
10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona
Biden listed feats such as lowering inflation, getting Britney Griner home, and signing the “Respect for Marriage Act” as the announcements.
Why It Matters: On Thursday, Trump said his “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” was the availability of the official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection.
Each NFT purchase enters the buyer into sweepstakes to win prizes such as a Miami Dinner with the former president, a Mar-A-Lago group cocktail, or a one-on-one meeting with Trump.
The NFTs were launched on the Polygon (MATIC) platform which operates on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain and connects ETH-based projects.
