Trump's 'Major Announcements' Trolled Mercilessly By Biden

President Joe Biden took a swipe at his predecessor Donald Trump on Thursday after the latter released a line of non fungible tokens or NFTs.

What Happened: Biden copied Musk’s characteristic capitalization and said he had some “MAJOR ANNOUCEMENTS” the last couple of weeks too.

Biden listed feats such as lowering inflation, getting Britney Griner home, and signing the “Respect for Marriage Act” as the announcements.

Why It Matters: On Thursday, Trump said his “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” was the availability of the official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection.

Each NFT purchase enters the buyer into sweepstakes to win prizes such as a Miami Dinner with the former president, a Mar-A-Lago group cocktail, or a one-on-one meeting with Trump.

The NFTs were launched on the Polygon (MATIC) platform which operates on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain and connects ETH-based projects.

