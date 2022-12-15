This Toy Is Selling For 15,900% More Than Its Original Price Ahead of Christmas

If you have kids or have to buy gifts for any kids, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Funko Pops.

The toys are small bobblehead-esque figurines of popular characters such as Luke Skywalker and Superman that are sold around the world at various stores such as Target Corp TGT and GameStop Corp GME.

Rare Funko Pops can also be found on secondary markets such as StockX. The site currently has a Dragonball Z Funko Pop listed for more than $2,000. According to the website, there’s a 15,900% price premium associated with the toy’s listing price.

And no, it’s not just a “crazy asking price and no one would pay that much” situation.

In fact, the current list price of $2,400 is actually well below the average sale price of that specific figure, which is $3,849. Granted, there have been only three sales on this particular Funko Pop, so it’s not the most liquid market ever.

If you’re getting flashbacks to the Beanie Baby craze of the '90s, you’re not the only one. Like with Beanie Babies, fans of Funko Pops often try and collect as many of the thousands of different options as possible.

But, as the Federal Reserve continues to ramp up interest rates, it could limit the demand of people who are buying Funko Pops as investments.

Funko Inc.'s FNKO stock was cut in half in early November following a poor earnings report. The stock is currently trading around $10, but could potentially be a beneficiary of the holiday season.

