FIFA World Cup Mascot Brought To Life Using Extended Reality (XR) For The First Time Ever

La'eeb, the Qatar 2022 official FIFA World Cup mascot, has gone 3D and landed in the physical world. Well, kind of.

What Happened

droppLabs, a division of dropp Group, has partnered with The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy to create an industry-first, interactive digital fan experience featuring the tournament mascot. Launched in conjunction with international marketing and events agency FischerAppelt at Al Bidda Park in the heart of Doha, the fan experience is now available to all fans in-stadia and around the world at this website.

It’s a fun experience that allows you to interact and feel immersed in the World Cup world without the need to travel to Qatar. Furthermore, it illustrates the advancement of new technologies, as organizations as big as FIFA, which garnered revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, adopt these alternatives to provide new options for fans to engage in its flagship global event.

How It Works

Through dropp's proprietary XR technology, which is supported by 8th Wall, fans can experience and interact with the FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot from their mobile phones first time ever, without having to download an app or any additional software. Users simply need to scan a QR code and can enjoy the website’s features, which include:

An XR Selfie function that produces a shareable photo with the flying mascot in the fan’s current environment. Users can also customize the photo with the flag of their favorite national team and share the image through social media.

A Kick Ups game that allows players to test their skills by helping the mascot keep the ball up with quick, cool football moves. Think something like a digital hacky sack.

A Penalty Shootout game that challenges fans to score penalty kicks against the dynamic mascot goalkeeper.

