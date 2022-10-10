Elys To Provide Sportsbook Services At Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill In Maryland

- Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS has signed a partnership agreement with Bookmakers LLC to provide land-based sportsbook services within the Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill in Parkville, Maryland.
- Elys will receive a percentage of all sports betting revenue generated, pending final regulatory approval of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.
- "This partnership is a further example of both our growing traction within the state of Maryland, as well as the eagerness of local business operators to provide their customers with sports betting as an ancillary product in their establishments," said Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys.
- "We plan to continue to aggressively develop our sales pipeline with additional bars, restaurants and other retail establishments to implement our sportsbook solution throughout the nation," added Ciavarella.
- Elys offers its clients leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots, in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market.
- Also Read: Jake Paul's Sports Betting Co. Betr Inks Hotel Deal, Days After Launch
- Price Action: ELYS shares closed at $0.45 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.