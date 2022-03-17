Why Instagram Has Suspended Kanye West's Account

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has suspended the Instagram account of rapper Kanye West for a day after he allegedly violated the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, Variety reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: West’s post featuring a racial slur was deleted and he will not be allowed to post, comment, or send direct messages from his Instagram account for 24 hours, according to the report, which cited a Meta spokesperson.

His slurs were targeted at “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who had on Tuesday discussed the feud between West, his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

Why It Matters: After Kardashian went public with her relationship with Davidson, the SNL star has been frequently targeted by West on his social media account.

Instagram can ban accounts for repeated violations of rules.

However, a Meta whistleblower had in October 2021 accused the social media company of not doing enough despite being aware that its platform was being used to disseminate hate, violence and misinformation.

Meta halted its “Instagram for kids” project development in September last year following widespread opposition from lawmakers over its harmful impact on teenagers.

Kardashian had frozen her Instagram and Facebook accounts in September 2020 after she accused the platforms of allowing the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation.

Price Action: Meta Platforms closed Wednesday’s regular trading session at $203.63 and further rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours to $203.96.

