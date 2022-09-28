ñol

Can Hugh Jackman's Return As Wolverine In Deadpool 3 Break These Box Office Records?

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 28, 2022 12:18 PM | 3 min read
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are set to reunite as their iconic superhero roles Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively, in an upcoming Marvel film.

What Happened: Reynolds shared the news in a Twitter video that has, at the time of writing, more than 34 million views.

In the video, Reynolds says he had to 'search his soul' to find something special for the third Deadpool film, but had no ideas except for one: “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman, walking by in the background, responds: “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston blasts on the soundtrack (with the captions changing the lyrics to “I will always love Hugh”) and the video confirms the movie is “Coming Hugh.”

The duo followed that up with another video explaining how Jackman, whose last appearance as Wolverine was in the 2017 movie "Logan," is able to return. See below:

"Deadpool 3" would mark Jackman's 10th time playing Wolverine on screen. Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project,” will direct a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writing team behind the first two Deadpool films.

The Deadpool character, who has been featured alongside Wolverine in Marvel comics, had a brief appearance in the 2009 movie “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

Reynolds previously shared that he pitched a Deadpool and Bambi crossover movie that would see the antihero interview the hunter from the famous Disney movie.

Related Link: Did Ryan Reynolds Cause A 10% Jump In This Streaming Company's Stock? 

Why It’s Important: The third Deadpool movie could be a test for The Walt Disney Company DIS. Unlike the other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the Deadpool movies released by 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) were rated R.

Disney recently added “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan” as some of the first R rated movies to appear on its Disney+ streaming platform, which was previously limited to family-friendly content.

“Deadpool” grossed $363.1 million domestically and $782.8 million worldwide, while the sequel grossed $324.6 million domestically and $785.9 million worldwide. They rank second and third respectively as the top-grossing R rated movies by worldwide box office, behind “Joker.”

“Deadpool 3,” slated to be released on Sept. 6, 2024, could have both these records in sight with the movie getting the full Disney marketing blitz and fans anticipating the return of Jackman as Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Disney is planning big-screen releases for several other Marvel properties in 2024, including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts.

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have grossed $10.7 billion domestically and are the top grossing franchise of all-time.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares are up 2% to $98.04 versus a 52-week range of $90.29 to $179.63.

