Rihanna Is 'Da One' For Apple Music: Singer Confirmed To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Grammy Award-winning pop star Rihanna will take the spotlight at next year's Super Bowl Halftime, new sponsor Apple AAPL Music has said, joining a list of eminent music artists who have headlined a show that rakes in millions of viewers every year.

What Happened: The 34-year-old Barbadian singer will perform at State Farm Stadium at Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, Apple Music said in a joint statement with the National Football League and entertainment agency Roc Nation.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever," American rapper and Roc Nation founder, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, said in a statement.

Carter's agency is the strategic entertainment advisor of the live halftime performance.

See Also: Apple Just Snagged 'Breaking Bad' Creator's Upcoming 'Untitled' Show

Exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the "You Da One" star's show will be unveiled on Apple Music's official handles on ByteDance-owned TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc's META Instagram and Twitter TWTR, the statement said.

Why It's Important: The Super Bowl Halftime, which began in the late '60s, is one of the most watched events on TV and sometimes draws more viewership than the game itself, which happens to be the biggest event in American football.

It is also a battleground for brands. Apple's music platform has ended soft drink giant Pepsi's PEP 10-year run as the title sponsor of the prestigious event. Reports suggest the Cupertino-based tech giant may have agreed to a $50 million-per-year deal for five years with NFL.

Past performers of the Super Bowl Halftime include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna.

Read Next: Apple Says 'Excited To Be Manufacturing iPhone 14' In India As It Diversifies Production Away From China