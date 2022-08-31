The Prince of Darkness is leaving the United States to return to his home in the United Kingdom. As he prepares to depart, Musician Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about one of his least favorite parts of America.

What Happened: Osbourne is moving back to Buckinghamshire, where the family owns a 350-acre estate. The 73-year-old has maintained a residence in Los Angeles for over two decades.

“I don’t want to die in America,” Osbourne, who has gone through recent health challenges, said in an interview with The Observer. “I’m English. I want to be back. It’s just time for me to come home.”

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and underwent major surgery this year, leading to the postponements of tours.

The musician has now listed his famous Hancock Park home for $18 million.

Ozzy, wife Sharon Osbourne and kids Jack and Kelly saw their American life featured on the reality series “The Osbournes.” The show aired on MTV, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA, for four seasons.

While Osbourne’s health could be a cause of the move, the metal musician also points to problems with guns in America.

“Everything’s f***ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert….It’s f***ing crazy.”

Osbourne’s comments come as President Joe Biden is working on his My Safer America Plan.

“Folks turn on the news and see kids being gunned down in schools,” Biden said. “Families want to feel safe again.”

I am determined to ban assault weapons in this country.



I did it once before, and we will do it again. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 30, 2022

What’s Next: Osbourne recently made a surprise appearance with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The performance marked Ozzy’s first since November 2020 and came in front of a crowd of over 30,000 people.

Birmingham serves as the original home of Black Sabbath, the band that launched Osbourne into super stardom.

Osbourne is set to release “Patient Number 9,” his 11th solo studio album, on Sep. 9. The album features Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The album comes from Epic Records, a unit of Sony Group Corp SONY.

Osbourne has a studio being built at his UK home and said an album with Iommi is a possibility. The Prince of Darkness also plans on touring again in the future.

“I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.”

Photo: Courtesy of Focka on flickr