No More Tears: Ozzy Osbourne Bat NFTs Coming In January: Here's The Details

Legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne is the latest celebrity to announce they are launching a non-fungible token collection.

Find out more about how Osbourne’s collection is unique and pokes fun at one of his most infamous events.

What Happened: Osbourne is launching a collection of 9,666 NFT bats called “Cryptobatz” in February, according to Rolling Stone.

Using a bat is an homage to a famous 1982 event when Osbourne bit the head off of a bat. The collection number of 9,666 also likely is in reference to the number 666, which is associated with the devil.

“The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!” Osbourne said.

Why It’s Important: Osbourne is said to have created the collection himself. Each Cryptobat comes with a unique ability to launch an additional NFT.

Cryptobatz holders can bite and mutate with an existing NFT in their digital wallet. The second collection will be called MutantBatz. According to the release, Bored Ape Yacht Club, SupDucks and others teamed up for the combination.

“I’ve been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own,” Osbourne said.

Some Cryptobatz will be available as part of a pre-sale with public minting launching in February with a limit of three per wallet.

Osbourne will also launch AncientBatz, a treasure hunt for holders of CryptoBatz. AncientBatz will be able to bite up to 100 times and breed 100 MutantBatz in the future.