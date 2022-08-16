Ticketmaster's Apple App Store Ranking Surges: What Does This Mean For Live Nation?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported financial results at the beginning of the month, illustrating strong ticket sales in the first half of the year.
The company's Ticketmaster app isn't showing any signs of a slowdown.
What Happened: The Ticketmaster app was ranked 16th in the "Top Free Apps" section of the Apple Inc AAPL app store as of Friday. The app was ranked 63rd on the list in the middle of July, before seeing download volume and overall usage increase throughout the month, according to data from SimilarWeb. Ticketmaster climbed into the 45th spot on Aug. 1, which was followed by an accelerated move higher.
Why It Matters: The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off on Aug. 4, which appears to have contributed to the increased mobile app usage.
Ticket sales have been extremely strong in 2022. During the company's most recent earnings report, Live Nation reported its highest quarterly attendance ever with more than 33 million fans across 12,500 events.
Live Nation said it had already sold 100 million tickets for 2022 concerts, which already exceeded the company's full-year 2019 fan count.
"Momentum across our business has remained strong in recent months and weeks, and demand combined with a substantial concert pipeline gives us confidence in our ongoing growth this year and into 2023," the company said in connection with its earnings release.
The NFL regular season is set to begin on Sept. 8 and will be followed closely by the NBA season, which tips off in the middle of October.
Live Nation's Ticketmaster app is currently ranked ahead of other popular apps in the entertainment sector including Spotify Technology SA SPOT and Netflix Inc NFLX.
From Last Week: Are Netflix Subscribers Playing Its Video Games? Here's The Latest Data
LYV Price Action: Live Nation has a 52-week high of $127.75 and a 52-week low of $78.14.
The stock was down 0.18% at $98.33 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Vishnu R from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.