ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Captain America And Donald Trump Agree On Missing This iPhone Feature

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 18, 2022 5:00 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in many movies, shared what he misses about the iPhone.
  • Apple removing a key feature has been a complaint by many, including Donald Trump.
Captain America And Donald Trump Agree On Missing This iPhone Feature

A key feature on the iPhone continues to divide people with some missing it and others being able to move on. A superhero and former president might agree on their feelings about the feature.

What Happened: With the introduction of the iPhone X, Apple Inc AAPL got rid of the physical home button, instead relying on gesture technology.

Chris Evans, who is perhaps best known for playing superhero Captain America for Walt Disney Co DIS, shared recently he’s not a fan of the change, according to The Verge.

In a press interview to promote the Netflix Inc NFLX movie “The Gray Man,” Evans shared with Collider that he prefers his old iPhone 6S, which has a home button.

Captain America might have super strength, but Evans said the iPhone 12 Pro is “too heavy.” Evans confirmed that he owns an iPhone 12 during the interview.

Former President Donald Trump also previously complained about Apple getting rid of the home button on the iPhone. In 2019, Trump tweeted to Apple CEO Tim Cook the following: “The button on the iPhone was FAR better than the swipe!” Trump said.

The former president has criticized Apple over the years about the home button and also about the size of the screen, with a comparison that Samsung had much better size of its screens.

“I predicted Apple’s stock fall based on their dumb refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock,” Trump tweeted on Jan. 28, 2014.

Related Link: Apple’s Q2 Exceeds Expectations, Buoyed By Record Service Revenue, Authorizes $90B Stock Buyback

Why It’s Important: Apple doesn’t plan on bringing the home button back anytime in the future.

Evans shared real feedback in the interview that other consumers also feel.

The comments on the weight of the iPhone 12 are common according to The Verge article. Evans mentioned he is uncomfortable bracing the phone with his pinky finger.

The comments from Evans likely won’t change Apple’s mind on the home button but could lead to the company sharing more awareness on ways around the swiping gestures, like several apps that can be downloaded, as mentioned by The Verge.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares are down 2.6% to $147.07 at market close on Monday.

Photos: Chris Evans as Captain America via Disney IMDb; Trump via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Captain AmericaChris EvansDonald TrumpiPhoneiPhone 12iPhone 6iPhone XPresident Donald TrumpsmartphonesTim Cooktrendy storyEntertainmentNewsGeneral