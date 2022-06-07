The Sandman, Addams Family Spinoff And Resident Evil Highlight Netflix Geeked Week Day 1: What Investors Should Know

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX is highlighting its upcoming offerings with a week of trailers and discussions about its content. Here is a look at the announcements from the first day of Geeked Week, which centered on new and returning series.

What Happened: The second annual Geeked Week kicked off Monday with a full week of themed days, starting with new and renewed series.

A new Addams Family spinoff series is coming from the mind of Tim Burton. The show called “Wednesday” stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. No release date was given for the series, with the trailer saying coming soon. The live-action series will consist of eight episodes.

A new horror series called “The Midnight Club” was showed off in a first teaser. The show comes from Mike Flanagan, who previously helmed “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The series will be added to Netflix on Oct. 7.

Video game series “Resident Evil” gets its latest adaptation with a Netflix live-action series. A new trailer featured undead dogs, a key theme of the video game series from Capcom. The franchise has seen many game releases and also a handful of theatrical movies. “Resident Evil” will be released on Netflix on July 14.

One of the most anticipated series of 2022 according to user interest on Amazon.com Inc AMZN owned movie database IMDb is “The Sandman.” The series, which is an adaptation of a Neil Gaiman comic book. A new trailer was highlighted by Netflix, along with a release date of Aug. 5, 2022. Ranking fourth for new series on the IMDb list, “The Sandman” is a live-action adaptation of the comic series from the 1980s and 1990s that was featured on the New York Times Best Seller list, a rare feat for comics and graphic novels.

Surprise hit “Sweet Tooth” gets a second season on Netflix with a “coming soon” date. The post-apocalyptic series was highlighted at Geeked Week with a behind-the-scenes video from filming.

The final season of “Locke and Key” debuts on Netflix Aug. 10, 2022 with season 3. A teaser was shared for the series.

Canceled network television show “Manifest” has become a hit thanks to being added to Netflix. The show, which aired three seasons on Comcast Corp CMCSA owned NBC, will have a fourth season on the streaming platform thanks to strong reception for past episodes when they were added to Netflix. A trailer for season 4 aired at Geeked Week, along with an announcement that season 4 will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each.

A new series from Guillermo del Toro called “Cabinet of Curiosities” was part of the presentation Monday, with a first look of the series shared. The eight episode series will feature different storylines and stars several notable names including Eric Andre and Rupert Grint. Del Toro signed a deal with Netflix in 2020 that has included the popular “Trollhunters” franchise.

Related Link: Ad Supported Plans For Netflix Could Come By End Of 2022: Here's The New Details

What’s Next: Geeked Week features a full week of content updates from Netflix. Here is the current schedule, with each day highlighting a different programming sector.

Monday, June 6: Series

Tuesday, June 7: Film

Wednesday, June 8: Animation

Thursday, June 9: “Stranger Things”

Friday, June 10: Games

Netflix said that over 60 projects would be covered throughout the week with new teasers and trailers and surprise announcements.

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday could be keys for customers of the company as it highlights the film and show side of things. “Stranger Things” gets it own day of content and updates, which comes after smashing records with the season 4 premiere weekend.

Netflix ended the recent quarter with 221.64 million subscribers, reporting a loss of 200,000 in the quarter, its first subscriber loss in over ten years.

The slate of content and reaction from media and consumers can help gauge if users will continue using the platform and/or come back after leaving.

For investors, the announcements on Wednesday and Friday could be items to watch, with Netflix placing large bets on growing its family content in the animated space and also investing heavily in adapting and growing its anime content to appeal to more international customers.

Gaming is a key focus for growth for the company moving forward, with recent comments that 50 games are expected for subscribers by the end of 2022.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 0.75% higher at $198.61 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of netflix.com