Paramount Sued Over 'Top Gun: Maverick' For Copyright Infringement: Reuters

The heirs of author Ehud Yonay, whose article inspired Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" movie, have sued production company Paramount Global PARA Paramount Pictures over copyright infringement, Reuters reported.

A complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court stated that Paramount did not reacquire rights to Ehud's 1983 article Top Guns from his family before releasing the sequel.

The lawsuit was filed by Ehud's widow Shosh Yonay and son Yuval Yonay, who said Paramount deliberately infringed federal copyright law.

They also called to stop the production company from distributing the movie or making further sequels and asked for a share in the profit of "Top Gun: Maverick."

The report noted film generated over $839 million in its first ten days of release, making it 2022's biggest box office hit.

Price Action: PARA shares closed lower by 1.23% at $30.42 on Monday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

