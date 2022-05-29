Elon Musk Gives This Piece Of Advice To Ex-Girlfriend Amber Heard And Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial came to a close on Friday as both parties rested their case. The judge then handed the case over to the jury.

Jurors are expected to evaluate the case and deliver the verdict next week.

During the trial, Depp alleged that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Heard dated during his marriage to Heard.

Musk was named as a potential witness in the case, but did not testify in the trial.

According to a Musk representative, the Tesla CEO and Heard dated on and off after her split with Depp in 2016 until 2018.

Musk has now broken his silence in the latest tweet and shared his two cents on trial.

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Musk responded to MIT research scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman’s comment on the Depp-Heard case.

Heard and Musk were first linked together in 2016. However, the two broke up in August 2017 due to their busy schedules.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for allegedly defaming him in a Washington Post op-ed. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

Photo: Created with images from Gage Skidmore, Renegade98 and Ministerio Das Comanicacoes on Flickr