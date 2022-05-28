Benzinga Asks: Disney+ Vs. Netflix— Are Fans More Excited For Obi-Wan Kenobi Or Stranger Things?

The Memorial Day holiday weekend comes with family get togethers, outdoor activities and reflecting on the holiday that honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for American freedom. The weekend could also be a big one for streaming companies, with two of the most anticipated titles for 2022 hitting their respective platforms.

What Happened: The highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series premiered on Disney+ late Thursday night. The first two episodes of the series were added to the Walt Disney Company DIS owned platform.

The series is one of the most anticipated in Disney’s streaming history, with the show featuring the characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader played by the respective actors who most recently portrayed them in movies.

Along with the highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, rival platform Netflix Inc NFLX premiered a new season of one of its most beloved original series of all time this weekend.

“Stranger Things” season four premiered its first part over the weekend, with the first seven episodes of the season hitting the streaming platform.

Netflix will add the remaining episodes for the fourth season on July 1, 2022.

Disney is opting to go with a weekly release schedule, with one episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” hitting the streaming platform over each of the coming weeks.

With the long holiday weekend and the lack of a full season for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” there is a chance that streamers choose to watch both.

Benzinga Poll: Benzinga took to Twitter Inc TWTR to poll its followers on which of the two highly anticipated shows they were looking forward to the most.

“Which are you most excited about this weekend?” Benzinga asked.

The three possible answers were “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Stranger Things” or Neither.

The winner of the poll surprisingly enough was Neither, winning 41.6% of the vote.

The winner of the two options was “Stranger Things” season 4 winning with a narrow 29.4% compared to the 29% for “Obi- Wan Kenobi.”

Those who voted and selected neither wrote comments about preferring the Indianapolis 500 race and “Top Gun: Maverick,” the highly anticipated Paramount Global PARAPARAA movie that was the subject of a recent Benzinga Twitter poll.

