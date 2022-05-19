Lou Ferrigno To Play Cannibal Pig Farmer In New Horror Flick: What You Need To Know

After earning small-screen immortality as the Incredible Hulk and carrying the mantle of Hercules on the big screen, Lou Ferrigno is going over to the dark side to play a homicidal, cannibal pig farmer for his next film “The Hermit.”

What Happened: Variety reported that Ferrigno plays the title character, who lives on an isolated farm and makes jerky from human flesh. When two teens stumble across his lair, they are challenged to avoid winding up on the menu.

“The Hermit” is being shot in Syracuse, New York, and is being directed and produced by Italian filmmaker Salvatore Sclafini for his First Child Productions, in conjunction with Chrome Entertainment. No distributor has been signed yet for the film.

Why It Happened: Film audiences first saw Ferrigno as himself in the 1977 bodybuilding documentary “Pumping Iron.” He expressed delight in taking on a villain role and noted this is his first foray into the horror genre.

“Most people are surprised that I’ve never really entered the horror space before now,” Ferrigno said in a statement for Variety. “When I was a kid, I was fascinated with the monsters of the time like Dracula and Frankenstein. So, I am really excited and honored to be working with such a great team on something that will for sure excite fans. The character I am playing is unique and will give an updated twist to those monsters I grew up with.”

Photo: Lou Ferrigno with fans, courtesy of Bryan Horowitz / Flickr Creative Commons