QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pope Francis' Recommendation For Knee Pain: Tequila

by Phil Hall, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 2:56 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The pope postponed a June trip to Lebanon due to his knee problems.
  • Francis' immediate predecessors, Benedict XVI and John Paul II, both dealt with multiple health issues.

Pope Francis has a unique therapeutic treatment for dealing with a bad knee: a shot of tequila.

What Happened: The Associated Press reported the pontiff conversed with a group of Mexican seminarians visiting the Vatican when he was asked about his knee — the 85-year-old Francis has strained ligaments in his right knee and his doctors recommended that he use a wheelchair and a cane.

Speaking in his native Spanish with the seminarians, the Argentine-born Francis described his knee as being “capricious” before offering his own prescription to deal with his condition.

“Do you know what I need for my knee?” Francis said. “Some tequila.”

The seminarians laughed and promised to deliver a bottle to the pope’s residence at the Santa Marta.

Why It Matters: Francis postponed a two-day trip to Lebanon scheduled for June because of the mobility problems created by his knee condition, but is still slated for visits to Canada, Congo and Sudan in July.

Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, resigned in 2013 after an eight-year reign due to multiple health issues. This marked the first time that a pope voluntarily stepped down since Gregory XII in 1415.

The final years of the reign of Benedict’s predecessor, Pope John Paul II, were marked with severe health issues including Parkinson’s disease and osteoarthrosis that limited his speech and mobility.

Photo: Catholic Church of England and Wales/Flickr Creative Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pope FrancistequilaVaticanNews