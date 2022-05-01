Benzinga Poll: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu Or HBO Max - Which Streaming Platform Has The Best Shows?

As the streaming market continues to evolve, consumers are left to decide which services are worth a monthly subscription fee. This has led to discussions of a saturation point in the U.S. streaming market and some people ending their subscriptions with some of the largest companies.

What Happened: Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX recently reported its first quarterly subscriber loss in more than ten years. The company remains the global leader with 221.6 million subscribers, but reported a loss of 200,000 in the first quarter. Netflix is also guiding to lose two million more subscribers in the second quarter.

HBO Max, which is a streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD saw a gain in the most recent quarter with a total of 76.8 million subscribers globally for HBO and HBO Max and 46.8 million subscribers in the U.S.

Disney+ ended the first quarter with 129.8 million subscribers, up 37% year-over-year. Hulu ended the first quarter with 45.3 million subscribers. Disney+ is owned by Walt Disney Co DIS with the media giant also owning a majority stake in Hulu.

A new report shows that streaming platform usage reached 30% of American television viewers in March, the highest level in the 11 months Nielsen has measured viewing habits for streaming and cable platforms.

Nielsen reported Netflix as the market share leader for television use among streaming operators, followed by YouTube.

Benzinga User Poll: The decline in Netflix subscribers and latest subscriber statistics led to a recent user poll by Benzinga on the company’s Twitter Inc TWTR account.

Benzinga asked its Twitter followers “Which streaming service has the best shows right now?”

The possible answers were HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

Here is a look at the results of the Benzinga user poll:

HBO Max: 39.9%

Netflix: 33.1%

Disney+: 16.1%

Hulu: 10.9%

Several users picked YouTube as a favorite write-in candidate. YouTube is owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.

Other streaming companies mentioned in the chat included RedBox Entertainment RDBX, Cinedigm Corp CIDM, ESPN+ and Outdoor Network.

Disney is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on May 11, which could provide a deeper look into how the streaming market is shaping up.

The results of the poll could line up with HBO Max getting praise for its shows and the release of blockbuster movies on the platform.