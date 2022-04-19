This Iconic Children's Entertainment Channel Is Offering Free Cartoons For Ukrainian Refugees

A leader in children’s content is doing something to make the transition for Ukrainian refugees a bit easier. Here’s the goodwill move being shown by Nickelodeon.

What Happened: Nickelodeon, a unit of Paramount Global Inc PARAPARAA, is offering free content for Ukrainian refugees in Europe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new plan will give refugees access to free, ad-supported channels like Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.

Free content will also be offered on linear television and on the Pluto TV streaming platform, which is owned by Paramount. A pop-up channel in partnership with Pluto TV called Nickelodeon Ukraine will be offered in over 30 countries, airing non-stop kids’ content.

“The channel is commercial-free and currently available for free to more than 30 (distribution) partners across Europe, including in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Hungary, the Nordics, Spain, France, Italy and Middle East/North Africa,” the company said.

Nickelodeon said the goal of providing free children’s content is to offer “comfort and enabling them to continue feeling at home by watching their favorite cartoons, even if abroad.”

The shows will air in the Ukrainian language.

Among the shows that are featured are “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and “PAW Patrol.”

Why It’s Important: Nickelodeon previously announced a $1 million donation to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

The latest move is an effort to help residents of the country in a way that Nickelodeon knows best: with content.

Paramount is also offering over $2.5 million in free advertising in the U.S. and international markets for Pluto TV to humanitarian organizations. The goal is that airing ads from the organizations can help with education of the “challenging times” facing the region.

