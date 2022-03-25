What's Elon Musk Trying To Convey Through This 'Lord Of The Rings' Quote?

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has once again shown he is a fan of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

What Happened: Musk — who has 79 million followers on Twitter — tweeted a quote from “The Two Towers,” the second volume of J. R. R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novel.

The quote is by Samwise Gamgee — usually called Sam — a fictional character in the novel who serves as the sidekick of the protagonist Frodo Baggins.

Musk’s tweet had 25,500 likes and was retweeted almost 2,290 times, as at press time.

Why It Matters: Singer Grimes revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that she and Musk welcomed their new daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl (nicknamed Y), in December last year via surrogate.

Sideræl in the baby’s name honors Galadriel, Grimes’ favorite character from “The Lord of the Rings,” it was reported by Vanity Fair.

A tweet by Musk in August 2021 also quoted from the “Lord of the Rings,” when he shared a line, “Nine rings for mortal men.” His tweet was loved by fans of the book series.

Musk posted the quote from Sam in response to one of his own tweets, which contained a joke. "I see [you] crying [through your] front camera but I don't even blame [you,] I am crying too," a fake message attributed to the U.S. Federal Bureau Of Investigation was quoted.

It's not immediately clear what Musk was referring to but one interpretation on social media was that he could have been taking a dig at government surveillance.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 1.5% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $1,013.92, but closed 0.4% lower in the after-hours session at $1,009.52, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

