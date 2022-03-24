 Skip to main content

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2022 11:25pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice.

What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday and said that the “choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone.”

At press time, 886,890 votes had been cast in the poll held on Musk’s Twitter profile. 83% of the respondents voted in favor of Twitter’s algorithm being open source, while 17% voted against it. 

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Musk has earlier said he is worried about the “de facto” bias in Twitter’s algorithm. “How do we know what’s really happening?,” he asked on Twitter, adding in a separate tweet that “algorithm needs to be open source.”

Musk’s tweet also got a response from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus, who said, “social media companies and search companies have the power to greatly alter public discourse with their algorithms.”

In November 2021, Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter. He is still at the helm of Block Inc (NYSE: SQ). Dorsey has been focused on open-source Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining lately.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 2.21% higher at $38.84 in the regular session on Thursday. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 1.5% higher at $1,013.92 in the regular session and fell 0.4% in the after-hours trading according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Ukrainian Band Asks Ed Sheeran On TikTok If They Can Virtually Join His UK Concert While 'Under The Bombs'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Jack DorseyNews Social Media Tech General Best of Benzinga

