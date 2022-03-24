Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice.

What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday and said that the “choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone.”

The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone https://t.co/o2DkSTWW0O — jack (@jack) March 25, 2022

At press time, 886,890 votes had been cast in the poll held on Musk’s Twitter profile. 83% of the respondents voted in favor of Twitter’s algorithm being open source, while 17% voted against it.

Why It Matters: Musk has earlier said he is worried about the “de facto” bias in Twitter’s algorithm. “How do we know what’s really happening?,” he asked on Twitter, adding in a separate tweet that “algorithm needs to be open source.”

Musk’s tweet also got a response from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus, who said, “social media companies and search companies have the power to greatly alter public discourse with their algorithms.”

yeah, essentially all the social media companies and search companies have the power to greatly alter public discourse with their algorithms i’m also fairly certain that no one who works there would actually be able to tell you how the algorithms work — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 24, 2022

In November 2021, Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter. He is still at the helm of Block Inc (NYSE: SQ). Dorsey has been focused on open-source Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining lately.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 2.21% higher at $38.84 in the regular session on Thursday. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 1.5% higher at $1,013.92 in the regular session and fell 0.4% in the after-hours trading according to data from Benzinga Pro.

