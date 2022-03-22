GROM Social Aims To Be A Reliable Source Of Preschool Content In The Multibillion-Dollar Video Streaming Market

Photo by Yousafbhutta on Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

While other industries suffered a major blow during the COVID-19 pandemic, the streaming video on demand (SVOD) industry was arguably on cloud nine. Lockdowns and working from home accelerated the streaming business as consumers embraced services to spend time in the comforts of home with family and friends.

Disney+, owned by Walt Disney Co. DIS, grew to 60 million subscribers globally in just a few months, reaching its anticipated 2024 target of 60 to 90 million earlier than expected. The same has reportedly been true with other players in the space such as Amazon Prime Video by Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc.'s APPL Apple TV, Netflix Inc. NFLX, and NBCUniversal Media LLC CMCSA, which have all experienced a surge in subscriptions.

Fortune Business Insights reports that the largest share of the online streaming industry is North America because most online streaming service providers are based in the U.S. In 2020, North America accounted for more than $165 billion in revenue for the industry.

The Battle For Supremacy

Netflix tops the list as the No. 1 online streaming platform in the U.S. based on the number of viewers. The company had 171.1 million viewers in 2021, and the number is expected to grow to 175.5 million in 2022. Coming in second is Amazon Prime Video with 136.9 viewers in 2021 and third is Disney+ with 99.7 million viewers.

Research conducted by several firms points to the idea that online streaming businesses will keep attaining new heights provided the availability of new content is accelerated. New content may help streaming services boost their value proportional to the number of customers.

Who Will Supply Content, Especially For Kids?

It goes without saying that content is key for streaming providers. More content can often translate into more subscribers and viewers. However, it’s not just about having content, but having a variety of content that can suit different customer tastes.

GROM Social Enterprise Inc. GROM, a kids’ social media app and original content provider, is looking to become a lead source of preschool content to providers in the streaming industry. As subscription services seek to gain more subscribers, many are turning to families of young children with offerings for every target demographic, from toddlers to grandparents.

Through its award-winning 2D animation studio Top Draw Animation Inc., Grom has already produced premium animated family content for leading global entertainment providers, with a heavy emphasis on programming for children, young adults and family co-viewing audiences.

To create fresh shows and series, Grom looks to another of its crowning jewels, the recently-acquired Curiosity Ink Media, which is quickly developing original programming and IP (Intellectual Property) that it sees as a lifeline for content-hungry programmers. Over the past several months, Grom’s Curiosity has announced the development of multiple new franchises they intend to supply to subscription services and help ad-supported brands round out their slates with premium original programming. Currently, the company is hard at work on Baldwin’s Big Adventure, an original animated preschool series about a switcher train and his pal who take to the rails to be reunited with his father. Another series, Aloha Hoku, taps into rich animation, original music and a lush Hawaiian backdrop for a young girl, whose songs will delight younger viewers and are positioned to open the door for ancillary revenue opportunities. What the future holds for the streaming industry remains to be seen, but GROM is pursuing a bigger piece of the pie, especially when it comes to kid-friendly content that helps subscription video retain existing users, and attract new subscribers.

