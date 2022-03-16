Peter Schiff Gets Roasted For Mocking Ukraine President Zelensky's Clothing

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

If the Joan Rivers series “Fashion Police” is ever rebooted, Peter Schiff might be in the running for the hosting gig. The CEO and chief global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital stirred up a Twitter TWTR firestorm for criticizing the clothing worn by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during his virtual address to the U.S. Congress.

Oh So Bourgeois: Zelensky dressed in a military-olive t-shirt for his speech, which Bitcoin BTC/USD bashing Schiff viewed as the ultimate sartorial faux pas.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” Schiff tweeted. “I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites (sic) States.”

When some Twitter denizens pointed out that Zelensky is governing a country that is under a military invasion, Schiff found that excuse less than fabulous.

“He would not have had to press a suit,” he insisted. “I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not (sic) suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar.”

C'mon, Man: Schiff’s sneer at Zelensky was met with heaping scoops of social media scorn.

Douglas A. Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth and a member of the CNBC Advisor Council, tweeted, “I am all for getting attention on this platform, but come on dude.”

Jon Cooper, majority leader of New York’s Suffolk County Legislature, was a tad less diplomatic, tweeting, “Good god, Peter, you’re a complete A**HOLE. I can’t believe you haven’t deleted this tweet yet.”

John Law, arts and culture writer for the Niagara Falls Review, stated, “It's only March, but you, sir, have just posted the dumbest thing I'll see on Twitter all year.”

Kimberley Johnson, host of the “Start Me Up” podcast, responded, “That's one messed up take, Thurston Howell.”

But Amy Trask, an analyst with CBS Sports, a Paramount Global PARAA unit, might have earned the rights to the ultimate mic drop in tweeting, “He is fighting to save the lives of others, he is putting his life at risk to do so - he could have left but he didn't, that speaks to the man he is he is - you care about what he's wearing, that speaks to the man you are.”

Photo of Peter Schiff by Mandar Parab