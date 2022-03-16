Ukraine President Zelensky Returning To Netflix: How You Can Watch 'Servant Of The People'

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A comedy that helped launch the political career of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could soon be seen by millions of people worldwide.

What Happened: A 2015 satirical comedy called “Servant of the People” is returning to Netflix Inc NFLX in the U.S., the company announced Wednesday. The series ran for 51 episodes.

“You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in the US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelensky playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral,” Netflix tweeted.

The tagline of the movie is “Ukrainian school teacher is elected as the country’s president.”

The show was produced by Kvartal 95, a company co-founded by Zelensky. Eccho Rights has the licensing rights to the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from,” Eccho Managing Partner Nicola Soderlund said. “While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation.”

Why It’s Important: Zelensky stopped acting to run for President of Ukraine in the 2019 election. In the election, Zelensky beat incumbent Petro Poroshenko with 73.2% of the popular vote and won all regions in the country except one.

“I will never let you down,” Zelensky told supporters after his victory.

Zelensky won the election as a member of the newly formed Servant of the People political party, named after the comedy.

The comedy series starring Zelensky has seen an increase in interest as Zelensky has become a worldwide celebrity and known figure thanks to his leadership during the Russia-Ukraine War.

The show ranks as the 178th most popular show or movie by user interest on IMDb, a movie and television database.

Netflix previously streamed the show from 2017 to 2021. A quick look at Netflix finds that all 23 episodes of the show’s first season are currently available to watch.

