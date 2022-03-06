 Skip to main content

Netflix Becomes Nyetflix, Shutting Down Russian Service To Protest Ukraine Invasion
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2022 4:24pm   Comments
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has become the latest U.S. entertainment company to halt its operations in Russia to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: The streaming service has announced it was shutting down it service in Russia, effective today. According to Variety, the company has been in the Russian market since 2016 and had approximately 1 million subscribers.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson for Netflix said.

Related Link: New Putin Punch Soft Drink Raises Funds For Ukraine While Giving Russian Chief A Well-Earned Smack

What Else Happened: Netflix had previously suspended its current and future projects with Russian content creators, including a crime thriller series that was in production and was placed on indefinite hold. The company had also withstood pressure from President Vladimir Putin’s government to carry 20 free-to-air propaganda channels for Russian viewership, a requirement that recently became law.

Netflix also recently announced that it is making the 2015 documentary, “Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom,” available for free viewing. The film details the fall of the government of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s after his country objected to his efforts to strengthen ties with Russia rather than align with the European Union. Yanukovych’s removal from office was used as the pretext for the 2014 invasion and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Photo: Pixabay

Posted-In: Netflix Russia streaming Ukrain Viktor YanukovychEntertainment News General

