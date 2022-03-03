New Putin Punch Soft Drink Raises Funds For Ukraine While Giving Russian Chief A Well-Earned Smack

An independent beverage manufacturer is showing his solidarity with the Ukrainian people by selling “Putin Punch,” a new soft drink with a label showing the Russian president getting punched in the face.

What Happened: Avery’s Beverages in New Britain, Connecticut, debuted Putin Punch earlier this week as a fizzy fundraising tool to help the beleaguered Ukrainian population; 50 cents of each $2 bottle sold will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

The first batch of Putin Punch sold out two hours after it was made available.

While the new beverage comes in a Soviet-worthy red hue, the most striking aspect of the product is its label, which shows a cartoonish version of Vladimir Putin getting whacked in the chops by a large boxing glove in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The hashtag #StandWithUkraine is also prominent on the label.

Why It Happened: Avery’s Beverages has gained a regional reputation for creating special edition soft drinks tied to game-changing historical events. Previous concoctions have included “Trump Tonic, “Biden Berry” and “Coronavirus Cocktail.”

“Whenever something topical happens in the news, we try and commemorate it. This is a little different,” said Rob Metz, Avery’s general manager, in a Hartford Courant interview. “You feel a little helpless with all this stuff going on and you feel like you can’t do anything about it. I mean, we make soda. So, we decided to make a soda to try and donate it to a cause that will help people living there.”

Photo: Avery's Beverages